

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House-Autry Mills, Inc. issued a recall for its 9 ounce bottles of House-Autry Tartar Sauce due to the co-manufacturer's verification of spoilage associated with the product, according to a statement published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



The North Carolina-based company said the product may be unsuitable for consumption as light, oxygen, heat, humidity, temperature and spoilage bacteria can affect both safety and quality of perishable foods.



However, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recalled product.



The recall involves House-Autry Tartar Sauce packaged in 9 oz. clear plastic bottles distributed between December 15, 2020 and January 18, 2021, with Best By dates between August 18, 2021 and September 21, 2021.



The products were sold to distribution centers in six states in the U.S. - South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Ohio.



House-Autry Mills urged consumers who bought the products to discontinue using them and return to the place of purchase for a full refund.



House-Autry Mills is a producer of stone- ground grits, chicken and seafood breaders, corn meal, and hushpuppy, biscuit and corn bread mixes available at more than 13,000 grocery stores in 37 states.



