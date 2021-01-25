

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple unveiled Time to Walk, a new audio walking experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+, subscribers.



Time to Walk can be enjoyed with Apple Watch and AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones, the company said in a statement.



The company noted that each original Time to Walk episode invites users to immerse themselves in a walk alongside influential and interesting people as they share thoughtful and meaningful stories, photos, and music.



Apple Fitness+ is available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.



Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and one month of Fitness+ is included for existing Apple Watch users.



Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.



Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.



Fitness+ requires Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later, or iPhone SE, with watchOS 7.2 or later and iOS 14.3 or later.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

