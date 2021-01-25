

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $187.84 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $121.43 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $2.60 billion from $2.35 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): . vs. . last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q4): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.35 Bln last year.



