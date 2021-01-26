

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) said that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Baidu to power next generation autonomous driving technology.



Baidu's high-definition maps will run on the QNX Neutrino Real-time Operating System and will be mass-produced in the forthcoming GAC New Energy Aion models from the EV arm of GAC Group, BlackBerry said in a statement.



BlackBerry QNX provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry QNX technology is used in more than 175 million vehicles on the road in their advanced driver assistance (ADAS), digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, hands-free, and infotainment systems.



