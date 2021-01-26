

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported that its fourth quarter operating profit increased 40.9 percent year-on-year to 1.64 trillion Korean won. Net profit was at 1.38 trillion won compared to 772.1 billion won, prior year.



Fourth quarter revenue rose 5.1 percent to 29.24 trillion Korean won. The company sold 1,139,583 units around the globe in the October-December period, a 4.7 percent decline.



In 2021, Hyundai Motor plans for 14~15 percent of revenue growth and 4~5 percent annual operating profit margin in the automotive division. The company aims for a total sales of 4.16 million vehicles in the current year.



The company plans to maintain its 2020 year-end dividend at the same level as in 2019.



