

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer products group PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax from continuing operations edged down 1.4 percent to 36.3 million pounds from 36.8 million pounds last year.



Profit for the period from continuing operations was 28.4 million pounds, down 7.5 percent from prior year's 30.7 million pounds.



Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations was 34.9 million pounds, compared to 30.0 million pounds last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share from continuing operations were 6.67 pence, compared to 5.76 pence a year ago.



Revenue from continuing operations increased 10.2 percent to 312.9 million pounds from 284.0 million pounds last year. Revenue growth at constant exchange rates was 14.6 percent with growth in all regions.



Focus Brands revenue grew 21.9 percent driven by Carex, Morning Fresh, Cussons Baby and St Tropez.



Further, the company said its Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.67 pence per share, same last year.



Looking ahead, the company said that in the second half, it expects continued economic uncertainty associated with COVID-19, the risk of weaker consumer confidence combined with already evident upward cost pressure.



Assuming no material change to anticipated COVID restrictions or resulting consumer behaviour, the company expects to perform in line with the current range of market expectations for this financial year.



