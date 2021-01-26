

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark retail sales declined for the second straight month in December, figures from the Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 7.7 percent month-on-month in December, following a 3.0 percent drop in November.



Sales of clothing and other goods decreased 28.4 percent monthly in December and those of other consumables decreased 11.0 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of food and grocery grew 0.5 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales increased 1.0 percent in December, after a 6.2 percent gain in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

