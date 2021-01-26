

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced the approval of the company's Symbicort Turbuhaler in China as an anti-inflammatory reliever to be taken as-needed in response to symptoms to achieve asthma control in patients with mild asthma aged 12 years and older. The company noted that Symbicort Turbuhaler is the first dual-combination therapy approved in China as an anti-inflammatory reliever to treat mild asthma.



Symbicort Turbuhaler has been approved as an anti-inflammatory reliever taken as-needed in mild asthma in 35 countries. The company said regulatory reviews are ongoing in additional countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

