

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) reported that its trading in December was broadly in line with expectations across all business units. Full year 2020 Group free cash outflow was in line with previous guidance. Year-end liquidity was approximately 9 billion pounds, at the upper end of prior guidance range.



Rolls Royce said it remains focused on completing restructuring programme. During 2020, the Group removed around 7,000 roles, making progress towards its target to remove at least 9,000 roles by the end of 2022.



The Group will publish its 2020 results on 11 March 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROLLS-ROYCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de