

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Tuesday despite signs of rising coronavirus cases around the world and reports of intensifying Republican opposition to President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package.



U.S. pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. stopped developing two vaccine candidates due to disappointing results in early-stage studies.



Ami delayed covid-19 vaccine rollouts in some places, it now appears that the spread of new variants of coronavirus might delay a recovery from the pandemic.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 32 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,504 after ending 1.6 percent lower on Monday.



Market participants are not expecting any change in rates during the FOMC meeting, which wraps up on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

