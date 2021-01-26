

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) announced the acquisition of B&C Transit, Inc., a transit engineering design and construction firm specializing in the passenger rail sector. Following completion, which is expected in the first quarter of 2021, B&C Transit will become a wholly owned unit of Alstom.



'B&C Transit's expertise in signalling and communications engineering and design is the perfect complement to Alstom's advanced technology solutions. Customers will benefit from additional resource capacity and an extensive footprint across North America that will further enable localized development, delivery and support,' said Jérôme Wallut, Senior Vice President for Alstom North America.



