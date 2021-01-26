

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said the company plans to expand its Boston Tech Hub and create more than 3,000 new corporate and technology jobs over the next several years. The new roles will support teams across the company, including Alexa, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Robotics, and Amazon Pharmacy. The company already employs more than 3,700 people in its Boston Tech Hub.



To accommodate the growing teams in Boston, Amazon leased a new 17-story office tower located at One Boston Wharf Road in the 33-acre Boston Seaport project.



