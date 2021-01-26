

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) announced Tuesday that its mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation has launched a major investment and hiring plan aimed at modernizing and increasing the production capacity of its factory in Bruges, Belgium. The company said its order book is full.



At the end of December, it received a new order for 204 M7 coaches for SNCB, which represents around 18 months of work for the factory in Bruges.



The plan will be funded by an investment of more than six million euro. As a result, the company will hire at least 180 more employees to support the site's increase in production.



The plan will also modernize maintenance workshops, especially those for TRAXX locomotives, for which the Bruges site is a European Centre of Excellence within Bombardier. The plan also includes direct investments in suppliers, to support the production increase.



