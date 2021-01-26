

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) said Junichi Miyakawa will lead the management of the company as President & CEO. He has been CTO for many years at the company. Ken Miyauchi, as Chairman, will oversee the entire Group. Masayoshi Son, currently Chairman of the Board of Directors, will be Board Director, Founder. The changes are effective as of April 1, 2021.



SoftBank Corp. said the company believes that to achieve sustainable growth as a listed company, it needs to make changes to management at appropriate times and pass on the strengths of its current management system to future generations.



In March, the business integration between the company's unit Z Holdings and LINE Corp. is planned. The structure of SoftBank Corp. Group will change significantly in the spring of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOFTBANK CORP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de