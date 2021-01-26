

- BERENBERG CUTS GLAXOSMITHKLINE PRICE TARGET TO 1720 (1800) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES SENIOR PLC PRICE TARGET TO 85 (50) PENCE - 'HOLD' - GOLDMAN CUTS PETROFAC PRICE TARGET TO 229 (235) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN RAISES HUNTING PRICE TARGET TO 327 (300) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN RAISES WOOD GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 262 (241) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - HSBC CUTS TUI TO 'REDUCE' (HOLD) - JEFFERIES RAISES POLYPIPE PRICE TARGET TO 639 (601) PENCE - 'BUY' - MORGAN STANLEY CUTS PETROFAC PRICE TARGET TO 131 (155) PENCE - 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' - MORGAN STANLEY INITIATES ASSURA WITH 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' - TARGET 77 PENCE - RBC RAISES DIPLOMA PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1900 (1800) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM'



