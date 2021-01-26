

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced the Canadian launch of Amazon Future Engineer, a program to educate children and young adults from underrepresented communities. The company will invest $3 million over three years to fund computer science learning opportunities for an anticipated 1 million students and teachers.



Susan Ibach, Head of Amazon Future Engineer Canada, stated: 'Amazon Future Engineer is dedicated to helping students develop their computer science skills throughout their educational journeys, from kindergarten to high school, while also funding in-demand professional development opportunities for teachers.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de