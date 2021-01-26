

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DuPont (DD) said it expects fourth quarter adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.93 to $0.95 on net sales of approximately $5.25 billion. For full year 2020, the company anticipates adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.34 to $3.36 on net sales of approximately $20.40 billion.



On December 31, 2020, the company commenced its exchange offer whereby DuPont stockholders can elect to tender shares of DuPont common stock in exchange for shares of Nutrition & Biosciences, Inc. common stock. The Exchange Offer will expire on January 29, 2021.



DuPont will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year on February 9, 2021.



