

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Providing an update on the ransomware incident on Tuesday, WestRock Co. (WRK) said it is working around the clock to complete its investigation and to restore normalized operations as quickly as possible.



WestRock's security teams, supported by leading cyber defense firms, continue to work on remediation of and recovery from this incident. With some exceptions, the Company's operations have continued to run and deliver for customers.



The company is using alternative methods to process and ship orders in locations where technology issues have been identified.



