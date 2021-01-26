

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $64 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $34 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $212 million from $206 million last year.



NextEra Energy Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $64 Mln. vs. $34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q4): $212 Mln vs. $206 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

