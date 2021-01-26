

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ProLogis (PLD) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $280 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $385 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, ProLogis reported adjusted earnings of $723 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.7% to $1.11 billion from $0.83 billion last year.



ProLogis earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $723 Mln. vs. $551 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.11 Bln vs. $0.83 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROLOGIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de