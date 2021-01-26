

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Prologis Inc. (PLD) initiated its net earnings and core funds from operations outlook for the full-year 2021, well above analysts' expectations..



For fiscal 2021, the company now forecasts net earnings in a range of $2.36 to $2.52 per share, core funds from operation or core FFO in a range of $3.88 to $3.98 per share and core FFO, excluding net promote expense, in a range of $3.90 to $4.00 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.54 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROLOGIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de