-Earnings: -$4 million in Q4 vs. $121 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. $1.27 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, CIT Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $148 million or $1.50 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.57 per share -Revenue: $496 million in Q4 vs. $461 million in the same period last year.



