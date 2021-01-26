

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported net earnings for the fourth quarter of $405.8 million or $1.17 per share, down from $531.3 million or $1.53 per share in the year-ago period.



Revenues for the quarter were $5.57 billion, down from $6.12 billion in the prior-year quarter. Truck parts and other net sales and revenue declined to $5.136 billion from $5.711 billion last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter on revenues of $5.14 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



PACCAR said it declared cash dividends of $1.98 per share during 2020. This includes a $0.70 per share extra cash dividend paid in January 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PACCAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de