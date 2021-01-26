

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through travel, President Joe Biden signed a presidential proclamation imposing air travel restrictions on incoming non-US travelers to the United States from 26 European countries in the Schengen Zone, the UK, Ireland and Brazil.



In the light of the more contagious new variant of the coronavirus, South Africa also has been added to the restricted list.



Additionally, beginning Tuesday, all travelers who fly in to the United States will be required to show a negative coronavirus test within three days before their U.S.-bound flight.



The White House said Biden took the decision on advice of his administration's medical and COVID team. 'With the pandemic worsening and more contagious variants spreading, this isn't the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel,' White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.



Issuing an executive order lifting travel restrictions for much of Europe and Brazil, imposed in March last year to restrict coronavirus-infection from abroad, was one of his last actions Donald Trump took as U.S. President.



Trump had ordered on January 18 that the restrictions would become ineffective on January 26.



Psaki said on Monday that the White House press office will begin public health briefings on Wednesday, and that it 'will be done regularly for the foreseeable future.'



