

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) are gaining over 10% on Tuesday morning after the company said it is set to join S&P MidCap 400.



STAA is currently trading at $100.16, up $10.39 or 11.57%, on the Nasdaq.



Staar Surgical will replace Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare will replace Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 29.



