

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) expects fiscal year 2020 revenue growth at constant currency and EBIT margin before special items to come in above its prior guidance and VARA consensus.



At the constant currency basis, Schaeffler reported preliminary fourth-quarter revenue growth of 4.6 percent. Annual revenue was down 10.4 percent.



The company will publish the final fiscal year 2020 results as well as the 2021 fiscal year guidance on March 4, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

