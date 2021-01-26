

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.69 billion, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $1.07 billion, or $1.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.8% to $4.08 billion from $3.35 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.69 Bln. vs. $1.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.80 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q4): $4.08 Bln vs. $3.35 Bln last year.



