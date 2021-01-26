

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $183.95 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $146.05 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $196.94 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $628.29 million from $551.07 million last year.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $196.94 Mln. vs. $151.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $628.29 Mln vs. $551.07 Mln last year.



