

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.78 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $0.17 billion, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $636 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.1% to $3.24 billion from $2.13 billion last year.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $636 Mln. vs. $383 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.52 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q4): $3.24 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.1 - $3.3 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de