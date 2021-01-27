

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $622.2 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $885.7 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $6.75 billion from $7.10 billion last year.



Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q1): $6.75 Bln vs. $7.10 Bln last year.



