

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $147.81 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $99.11 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.1% to $4.55 billion from $3.79 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $147.81 Mln. vs. $99.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.08 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q4): $4.55 Bln vs. $3.79 Bln last year.



