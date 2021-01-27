

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has appointed Robert Goldstein as permanent Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, after he assumed the role as acting Chairman and CEO on January 7, 2021.



Patrick Dumont has been named President and Chief Operating Officer, and Randy Hyzak will now serve as Chief Financial Officer. Dumont previously served as EVP and CFO and Hyzak was Chief Accounting Officer.



'Mr. Adelson's leadership guided us to the top of our industry, and his legacy lives on through the company's 50,000 team members and the iconic properties he developed around the world,' said Mr. Goldstein. 'Our spirits have been dimmer in these few weeks since his passing, but the future of the company he founded shines bright. He would expect nothing less than an aggressive pursuit of the work he started, and I am determined to lead this company forward in a way that best honors his vision.'



Goldstein took over as acting Chairman and CEO after previous CEO Sheldon Adelson took a leave of absence after resuming treatment for cancer. Adelson passed away on January 11.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LAS VEGAS SANDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de