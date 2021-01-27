

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) said that it has appointed Rosalind Brewer as its Chief Executive Officer, effective on March 15, 2021. Brewer will also join the WBA Board of Directors upon assuming the role. She succeeds Stefano Pessina who, as previously announced, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of WBA.



Pessina will replace James Skinner as Executive Chairman of WBA in March 2021. Skinner will remain on the WBA Board as a non-executive director to facilitate a smooth leadership transition. Pessina has served as the CEO of the combined company for six years following the merger between Walgreens and Alliance Boots in December 2014.



Most recently, Rosalind Brewer served as Chief Operating Officer, Group President and member of the Board of Directors of Starbucks Corporation. Prior to joining Starbucks, Brewer served as President and CEO of Sam's Club, the members-only warehouse channel of Walmart Inc.



