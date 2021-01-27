

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) said that that adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal year 2020 will probably reach around 17.5 percent, and thus will be significantly above the expected range of between 15.0 and 15.5 percent. It is mainly due to lower than expected cost of sales attributable to project accounting at the end of the year as well as better utilization of production capacities in the photonic divisions.



The company expects revenue to be about 765 million euros, thereof more than 25 million euros were attributable to TRIOPTICS.



