

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HomeServe plc (HSV.L), an international home repairs and improvements business, announced the appointment of Tommy Breen as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman Designate, to succeed Barry Gibson. Barry has served as Chairman of HomeServe since 2010.



Tommy joins the Board with immediate effect, and will become Chairman on 19 May 2021, after the Group publishes its results for the financial year to 31 March 2021. Until 2017, Tommy Breen was Chief Executive of DCC plc. He is currently Senior Independent Director of Essentra.



