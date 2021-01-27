

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) issued a statement relating to the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020. The Group said its portfolio continues to be resilient through the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, meeting its expectations. Total income and non-income cash was 24 million pounds for the period, in line with its expectations. This is compared to 44 million pounds of income and non-income cash received for the same period last year.



3i Infrastructure stated that the company is on track to meet its dividend target for the year ending 31 March 2021 of 9.8 pence per share, a year-on-year increase of 6.5%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

