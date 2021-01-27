

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo Plc. (FRES.L) reported that its fourth-quarter attributable gold production was 215.6 thousand ounce, down 7.8 percent from last year due to a lower recovery rate at Herradura compared to the same quarter in 2019, which benefitted from the start-up of operations at the 13th leaching pad in third-quarter of 2019 which improved the overall speed of recovery in the fourth-quarter of 2019.



Quarterly attributable silver production was 13.0 million ounce, including Silverstream, down 6.0% from the prior year, reflecting a lower ore grade and volume of ore processed at Saucito, mitigated by a higher ore grade at San Julián Disseminated Ore Body.



Looking ahead for 2021, the company projects attributable silver production to be in the range of 53.5 to 59.5 million ounce, including Silverstream.



Annual attributable gold production is expected to be in the range of 675 to 725 thousand ounce.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

