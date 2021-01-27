

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged higher on Wednesday despite surging coronavirus cases and prolonged lockdowns.



Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million, with Europe currently reporting a million new infections about every four days.



Investors await a Federal Reserve policy decision for indications the U.S. central bank will not taper down its bond-buying scheme anytime soon.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,540 after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Geoscience technology company CGG gained half a percent. The company announced its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050 in scopes 1 & 2 of the Greenhouse Gas or GHG Protocol.



Luxury group LVMH rose over 1 percent. The company said it saw a significant improvement in trends in all its activities compared during the fourth quarter. Gucci-owner Kering advanced 1.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de