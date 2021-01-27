

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (SHECF.PK, SHECY.PK) reported that its nine month net income to owners of parent declined 13.6 percent to 213.3 billion yen. Earnings per share was 512.95 yen compared to 593.51 yen.



For the nine month period, net sales were 1.09 trillion yen, down 7.1 percent from a year ago.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the company projects: net income per share of 681.10 yen; and net sales of 1.43 trillion yen.



The company said its year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, is expected to be 130 yen per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de