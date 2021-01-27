IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has signed a four-year agreement with Jyske Bank, the second-largest Danish-owned bank, for the rollout of recycled PVC cards to its customers, as part of the bank's environmental commitments.

With ecological considerations becoming increasingly important, Jyske Bank is committed to offer its customers greener, state-of-the-art payment solutions, starting with the launch of the first recycled plastic payment card in Denmark in partnership with IDEMIA.

This announcement is in line with the bank's vision: 'Make a difference' 'Gør en forskel.' Jyske Bank aims to reduce its impact on the environment thanks to GREENPAY, IDEMIA's eco-friendly initiative which aims to move away from today's linear take-make-waste model and fundamentally rethink the way we design, use and reuse plastics.

Selected for its innovative and customer-centric approach, IDEMIA is capitalizing on its expertise, and delivering on its promise for secure and environmentally friendly payment. IDEMIA's GREENPAY card is made of over 85% recycled PVC derived from production waste. This innovative payment card allows a responsible use of resources without compromising on quality or security. Plastic recycling is beneficial in many ways (including C0² emission reduction) and one of the most significant impacts is industrial waste reduction versus first-use materials. The move to recycled PVC payment cards avoids the creation of thousands of tons of first-use PVC, and stops thousands of tons of used PVC going into landfill. We give a new life to what is already there, and avoid creating what we don't want.

Available to the bank's staff since November 2020, this new offer confirms Jyske Bank's involvement for a more innovative and virtuous financial sector.

IDEMIA's Executive VP Financial Institutions Amanda Gourbault said:

"We are proud to accompany Jyske Bank on the path to delivering a sustainable payment experience to their customers with the first recycled plastic payment card in Denmark. We are excited to be able to accompany them in their eco-friendly strategy and look forward to continuing to supporting them with new and exciting products and services. With the recent expansions to our GREENPAY offer, this new partnership now widens the opportunities for a greener payment industry."

Anders Dam, CEO of Jyske Bank said:

"When it comes to sustainable transition, we at Jyske Bank are of the opinion that all progress counts. Therefore, we are continuously looking for business partners and suppliers who can help us make a difference to our clients and as regards the bank's direct and indirect carbon footprint. IDEMIA is driven by a strong vision in this area, and we have high hopes of our co-operation."

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

