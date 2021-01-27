

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's surplus in the merchandise trade with countries outside the European Union increased in December, preliminary data from ISTAT showed on Wednesday.



The non-EU foreign trade surplus rose to EUR 7.907 billion in December from EUR 6.801 billion in the same month last year. In November, the trade surplus was EUR 6.679 billion.



Exports increased 3.1 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.0 percent rise in November. Imports declined 3.7 percent following a 5.9 percent fall in the previous month.



Compared to the previous month, exports declined a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent and imports fell 1.3 percent in December.



In 2020, trade surplus rose to EUR 57.036 billion from EUR 52.339 billion in 2019. Exports and imports declined by 9.9 percent and 15.3 percent, respectively.



