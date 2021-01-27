

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported fourth quarter net income per share of $1.91, compared to $1.32, a year ago. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.83, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter total revenues increased 32.0% to $171.3 million, compared to $129.8 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $168.62 million, for the quarter.



The company's board declared a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.66 per share of common stock outstanding, to be paid on February 24, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARKETAXESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de