

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's retail sales rose in December, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.



The retail trade turnover rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in December.



Sales in specialized stores except motor fuels increased by 0.8 percent monthly in December and retail sales with automotive fuel rose by 0.5 percent.



Sales of food, beverages, tobacco grew 0.3 percent and those of non-food stores gained by 0.2 percent.



On an annual basis, the retail trade turnover fell 13.3 percent in December.



In 2020, retail trade turnover fell 9.7 percent compared to the previous year.



