

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $72.93 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $50.27 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.0% to $171.35 million from $129.77 million last year.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $72.93 Mln. vs. $50.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.91 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.83 -Revenue (Q4): $171.35 Mln vs. $129.77 Mln last year.



