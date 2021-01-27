

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for RPC Inc. (RES):



-Earnings: -$10.24 million in Q4 vs. -$23.36 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.05 in Q4 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.84 million or -$0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.08 per share -Revenue: $148.64 million in Q4 vs. $236.00 million in the same period last year.



