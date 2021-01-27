

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) raised its outlook for fiscal 2021 bookings, retention, revenue, margin, and earnings per share.



The company now projects fiscal 2021 revenue growth of 1 percent to 3 percent, earnings per share growth of 1 percent to 5 percent, and adjusted earnings per share in a range of decline of 2 percent to growth of 2 percent.



Earlier, the company projected full-year revenue growth in a range of decline of 1 percent to growth of 1 percent, and adjusted earnings per share to decline in a range of 7 percent to 3 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.63 per share for the year on revenues of $14.59 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



