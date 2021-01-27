

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) said researchers in Dr. David Ho'sColumbia University lab and Regeneron scientists have independently confirmed that REGEN-COVTM successfully neutralized the circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants first identified in the UK and South Africa.



'As we expected, the virus continues to mutate, and these data show the continued ability of REGEN-COV to neutralize emerging strains, further validating our multi-antibody cocktail approach to infectious diseases,' said George Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron.



REGEN-COV, a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies, was designed specifically to block infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Regeneron is collaborating with Roche to increase global supply of REGEN-COV.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de