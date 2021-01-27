

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $62.62 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $50.77 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $536.29 million from $505.99 million last year.



Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $62.62 Mln. vs. $50.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q4): $536.29 Mln vs. $505.99 Mln last year.



