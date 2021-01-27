

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - Navistar International Corp. (NAV) has collaborated with General Motors (GM) and OneH2 to develop a hydrogen fuel-cell powered commercial truck. It will complete solution for zero-emission long haul transportation system, Navistar said in a statement.



Navistar said it plans to make its first production model International RH Series fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) commercially available in model year 2024. Test vehicles are expected to begin the pilot phase under the new, complete solution at the end of 2022.



Navistar noted that the integrated solution will be competitive with other powertrain offerings with a target range of 500+ miles and a hydrogen fueling time of less than 15 minutes.



The International RHTM Series FCEV will get its energy from two GM Hydrotec fuel cell power cubes.



As per the partnership agreement with Navistar, OneH2 will supply its hydrogen fueling solution, which includes hydrogen production, storage, delivery and safety. In addition, Navistar is taking a minority stake in OneH2.



OneH2 plans to kickstart substantial hydrogen heavy truck refueling infrastructure by incorporating more than 2,000 International RH Series FCEVs into existing truck fleets in the near term.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services will be the first customer to use the hydrogen fuel-cell powered commercial truck.



