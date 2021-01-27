

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) revealed a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $4.77 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $10.71 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $97.46 million from $98.83 million last year.



Accuray Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $4.77 Mln. vs. $10.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.05 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q2): $97.46 Mln vs. $98.83 Mln last year.



